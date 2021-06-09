Blackfoot Armed Robbery Suspect Captured by Fort Hall Police

BLACK FOOT, Idaho (KLIX)-The suspect in the armed robbery early Tuesday morning at a Blackfoot gas station was caught on the Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Reservation late Wednesday.

According to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, at around 1:40 p.m. the Fort Hall Police Department got an anonymous tip on the whereabouts of a vehicle that matched the description of the car involved in the robbery of the gas station June 8. Officers were able to locate the car, a tan Honda sedan with Wyoming license plates, at a gas station. They also noticed an adult male matching the description walking towards the gas station doors and stopped him. The man, later identified as Kyle Davidson, attempted to run, but was quickly taken down by officers.

Officers searched the suspect's car and found a small handgun. Davidson was handed over to the Bingham County Sheriff's Office.

