BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KLIX)-The driver of a small car was killed Thursday morning on a Bingham County road. According to Idaho State Police, the driver, who was not immediatly identified, was driving a newer Honda Civic on 195 N Rose Road just north of Blackfoot when they went off the shoulder, hit and embankment and rolled, killing the driver. The person had been wearing a seat belt and the crash is still under investigation.

