Truck Hauling Chairs Overturns Near Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KLIX)-A truck load of chairs ended up on the side of the highway north of Blackfoot Thursday morning. Idaho State Police said the 19-year-old Idaho Falls driver was not seriously injured when his box truck went off the road and overturned, spilling the chairs along U.S. Highway 91 at just before 10 a.m. The chairs had been headed to the Eastern Idaho Fair happening in Blackfoot. The crash slowed traffic along the highway for a few hours while the crash was cleaned up.

