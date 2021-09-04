Car Hits Power Pole, Two Men Killed Near Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KLIX)-Two men in their twenties were killed when their car hit a power pole north of Blackfoot Friday evening. The men were identified as Andrew Ramsey, 22, of Idaho Falls and Eric Dana, 26, of Ammon, according to Idaho State Police. The two had been in a Subaru Impreza headed north on U.S. Highway 91 at around 11 p.m. when the car went off the road and hit the power pole. Neither man had a seat belt on and Ramsey was thrown from the car. The road was blocked for more than three hours.

Get our free mobile app