Blackfoot Man Drowns in the Portneuf River

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 73-year-old Blackfoot man drowned Thursday morning in the Portneuf River east of American Falls.

According to the Power County Sheriff's Office, David Roberts had been with another man on a drift boat when began to take on water and capsized some time before 10 a.m. in the area of Tank Farm Road and Siphon Road. Both men went into the river. Roberts was unable to reach the shore while his companion was able to swim to shore.

The sheriff's office said neither man had been wearing a lifejacket. The Power County EMS, Power County Search and Rescue Dive Team, Bannock County Search and Rescue, Fort Hall Police Department, and Fort Hall Fire and EMS searched for Roberts throughout the morning until his body was found at around 12:30 p.m.

