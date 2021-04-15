Blaine County Sheriff: Drugs Found in Plain Site During Stops

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Blaine County authorities say they've made two arrests during traffic stops a little more than a week apart where the accused allegedly left drugs or drug paraphernalia in plain sight.

Carlisle, Blaine County Sheriff's Office

The most recent arrest was made on Wednesday, April 14, during a traffic stop for excessive speed south of Bellevue on Idaho Highway 75, according to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office. When the deputy got up to the pickup he could allegedly see drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view, that then led to a search of the vehicle. The driver, Joseph Carlisle, 43, of Colorado City, Arizona was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Earlier on April 6, a Blaine County deputy stopped a Hailey man on Main Street in Bellevue. When the officer approached the vehicle he charges he could see drug paraphernalia in the front console of the car, which led to a search.

Bunce, Blaine County Sheriff's Office

Jacob Bunce, 34, was arrested and charged with felony count of possession of paraphernalia with intent to use. According to the sheriff's office about five grams of methamphetamine was seized.

