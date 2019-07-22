PICABO, Idaho (KLIX)-The Blaine County Sheriff says deadly crashes this year have far exceeded last year's count after a woman was killed in a single-vehicle rollover last week.

According to Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins, 34-year-old Yvette Cabrito, of Bellevue, was killed on Highway 20, just east of Picabo, on July 18. Cabrito had been driving a Honda Civic at a high rate of speed and lost control, rolling multiple times before coming to a rest 350 feet from the road. The sheriff says the woman had not been wearing a seat belt and was thrown out of the car. Alcohol and speed is thought to be a factor.

The sheriff said in a prepared statement that so far this year there have been nine fatal car crashes in his county compared to three in 2018.

"We have had far too many tragedies this year in Blaine County. Always drive with patience and respect, obey traffic laws and speed limits, don’t drive distracted, and don’t ever drink and drive. You not only danger yourself but many innocent people who travel on our roadways. I ask you to have these conversations with family members and friends and help us reduce these horrible tragedies" said Sheriff Harkins.