Blasting on I-84 Near Jerome will Stop Traffic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Blasting near Jerome will stop traffic on the interstate for up to an hour starting this evening. According to the Idaho Transportation

Department, crews will begin blasting rock Monday evening (July 20) after 7:30 p.m in the median on the Interstate 84 rehabilitation project.

The blasting will require that traffic on Interstate 84 be stopped and several on ramps be closed as well; Bob Barton Road will also be impacted by the blasting closure. “We completed crossovers earlier this month and are now moving into the next phase of the project which entails storm water and draining construction,” said ITD South-central Idaho Project Manager Brock Dillé, in a prepared statement, “This phase of the project requires us to blast portions of the median which will have a short term impact on traffic.”

The blasting will happen at various times between July 20 and August 20 and won't happen any earlier than 7:30 p.m., according to ITD. The delays could last up to an hour, but most are expected to be much less. ITD recommends drivers should use alternate routes if they can when blasting is scheduled, which will be posted on reader signs several days in advance. Drivers should watch for signs, flaggers, and a pace car which will help slow traffic down to a stop before blasting begins.

The on ramps at Exit 165, 168, and 173 will be blocked off during the blasting.