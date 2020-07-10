BLM Proposes Fee Increase at Two Magic Valley Campsites

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The fees at two Magic Valley campsites may go up under a proposal by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) which is seeking public comments on the plan. The BLM is asking the public to comment on the proposal to increase campsite and user fees at Lud Drexler Park near Salmon Falls Creek Dam, west of Rogerson, and the Milner Historic Recreation Area (MHRA) west of Burley.

According to the BLM the fees are used for maintenance at the parks and the the increase is necessary because of the rise in cost of maintenance. The camping fee at Lud Drexler Park has not increased since 1992 at just $5 per vehicle. The Fees at Milner hasn't changed since 1997 at $5 for camping and $3 for day use.

The BLM proposal is to increase the overnight camping fee to $15 per night for each vehicle at both sites and $5 for the day use fee at the MHRA. Annual passes that now cost $25 a year is proposed to go up to $50 a year for both sites. BLM said the increase in fees would raise about $30,000 a year and would be used to improve and maintain the two locations.

If you would like to comment on the proposed increase, which must be received by BLM no later than August 10, 2020, write to them at Bureau of Land Management, Attn: Recreation Program, 15 E. 200 S., Burley, Idaho, 83318, or submit electronically to BLM_ID_BurleyOffice@blm.gov, subject line – Recreation Program.

You can find more information about the proposed increase at the BLM website.