Blue Lakes Boulevard Corn Dog Stop Is A Delicious Detour

If you tend to wait until the weekend to run the bulk of your Twin Falls errands, you might be interested to know that a snack trailer that is pumping out a fair food favorite has set up shop for the meantime on Blue Lakes Boulevard.

My wife and I are in the process of learning the Italian language for a trip we are taking in the summer of 2022. So, we recently headed over to Barnes & Noble in Twin Falls to stock up on various tutorial packs and guide books. On our way home, we noticed for the first time this spring a food vendor trailer parked near the Rob Green auto dealership.

With the drop in Covid-19 cases happening and signs looking promising that we could have a legitimate county fair with little to no health restrictions this summer, many of us will get the chance to have our favorite fair food item, the corn dog. If you're jonesing for one now and don't want to wait until the start of the Twin Falls County Fair on September 1, then a stop off at the Blue Lakes stand is your solution to your hankering.

With temperatures expected to greatly improve by the week's end and reach the upper 60s, don't forget to pull off and grab a hot, tasty corn dog while you're out and about. I'm not sure if the trailer's location changes weekly, but it's worth driving around for a few minutes to locate them.

