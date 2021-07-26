Body Of Missing Juvenile Recovered At Pillar Falls

According to the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office, the body of the missing 15 year old girl has been recovered at Pillar Falls after searching since Thursday July 22nd.

The Bureaur of Reclamation and Idaho Power worked to reduce the water levels so they were able to search further. Spot checks were done throughout the weekend and drones were used.

According to the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office, a Twin Falls Police Drone operator located the girl's body at 7:30 Monday morning, July 26th.

Twin Falls County Deputies, Search and Rescue dive team members, Twin Falls Police and others helped in the search.