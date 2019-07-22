Body Recovered from Elmore County Reservoir

(KLIX)-Authorities in Elmore County say dive crews recovered a body during the weekend at the Anderson Ranch Reservoir. According to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to the Evans Creek Campground area on Friday evening for a person in distress in the water at the Evans Creek inlet.

Bystanders were already searching for the individual who had been swimming from shore to shore in the inlet when deputies arrived. Air St. Luke's joined in the search, flying several times over the area. Crews with the Pine Featherville Ambulance, Elmore County Marine Patrol, and search and rescue members began to search the water into Friday night, but had not found the person.

Sheriff Mike Hollinshead said in a statement that a diver with the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office Dive Team was able to locate the body after several hours searching on Saturday, crews were able to safely recover the person. The sheriff declined to identify the victim out of respect for the family and extended his condolences.