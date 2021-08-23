RED LODGE, Montana (KLIX)-The body of a missing hiker originally from Idaho was recovered after hikers found her body buried in a rockslide in Montana. According to Red Lodge Fire and Rescue, the body of Tatum Morell was discovered by hikers Saturday, August 21, near Whitetail Peak. Officials say Two Bear Air and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office helicopter worked to recover the body from the mountain.

According to rescuers, it is believed Morell had been caught in a significant rockslide that mostly buried her body as she was climbing Whitetail Peak. Crews had searched the specific area multiple times, but did not find her body at the time. “After almost two months of extensive search efforts, we are relieved that she is able to be returned to her family,” said Assistant Chief Jon Trapp with Red Lodge Fire Rescue said in a statement. “The effort volunteers put into finding Tatum surpassed anything I’ve seen in my 17 years with Search and Rescue operations; it was absolutely incredible.”

Morell, an avid hiker with family in the Wood River Valley, planned to climb five mountain peaks well above 12,000 in the area when she went missing in early July. The last time her family had heard from her is when she set up camp at the base of the mountain near Shadow Lake.