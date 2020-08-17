Boil Order Issued for Kimberly

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX)-Residents in the city of Kimberly have been placed under a boil order if they are on the city water system after it lost pressure this afternoon.

According to officials, the city experienced a citywide system depressurization event Monday afternoon caused by a faulty control system. For about seven minutes the water system had low pressure that could have resulted in harmful contaminates entering the water supply to residence.

Within the next 48 hours or until further notice residence should boil their water.