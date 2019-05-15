Boil Water Advisory Issued for Hazelton

HAZELTON, Idaho (KLIX) – A boil water advisory was issued Wednesday afternoon in Hazelton after the city’s water system lost pressure. The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

“We just came off a boil advisory last Thursday,” said City Clerk Ange Black, noting that in both instances heavy machinery hit a waterline, causing the system to lose pressure. She said results from two consecutive water tests have to be marked "clean" before an advisory can be lifted. The earliest that could happen is Monday.

Black said residents should boil water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes. She also said people should not give water to their pets unless it is boiled.

She explained that an advisory, which is different than a boil order, means residents should boil their water for a minute before using. A boil order means residents should boil their water for five minutes.

The city is updating its more than 50-year water system, Black said, and while she does not expect continual advisories to be issued, there is always the chance more will occur because of the possibility of heavy equipment hitting another waterline.

“Whenever we lose water pressure, we automatically have to issue an advisory,” she said, noting she understands the frustration that some residents might feel. "It's kind of a pain for those who have to live through it."

Work on the new water system is slated for completion in November.