Boil Water Advisory Lifted in Hazelton

HAZELTON, Idaho (KLIX) – The boil water advisory that went into effect last week in Hazelton has been lifted, City Clerk Ange Black said on Monday morning.

The city issued the advisory last Thursday after a waterline was hit during an improvement project. The city is upgrading its water system, and anytime a line is damaged a boil advisory goes into effect as a safety measure. Water samples are then taken to a lab for testing.

Black said she did not know offhand how many advisories had been issued so far this year, but there have been several due to the construction work taking place on the water system.

Hazelton issued another boil advisory earlier this month, and twice issued an advisory in May.