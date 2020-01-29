Boise Is One Of Top 10 Cities To Get Married

According to a new study by WalletHub Boise is one of the top ten cities to get married in. With engagement season almost over and heading into wedding season, that is good news for Idahoans.

Boise has been ranked the number 8th best place to get married in the country. Nampa, Idaho is the only other city on the list. According to the study, the ranking was determined by things like the affordability of venues, bridal shops per capita and the number of wedding chapels. Those are just a few though, you can see the full study and look deeper into it, especially if you plan on getting married in 2020.

Boise was ranked the number six spot for the cost of a wedding. That means Boise has some pretty affordable venues, bridal shops and wedding planners. Unfortunately, Boise did not get a great score for the number of facilities available or activities and attractions in the area. Which is fine with us, the people getting married in Idaho love the attractions we do have. Less likely to have destination weddings here that way.

The top places to get married are Orlando Florida, Las Vegas, Nevada, El Paso Texas, Atlanta Georgia and Miami Florida. The only thing that I am shocked about the top five is that Las Vegas wasn't number one and I had no idea El Paso was such a hot spot to get married.