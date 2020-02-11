Boise Man Charged with Felony DUI after Crash North of Ketchum

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A Boise man is facing felony DUI charges after a two-vehicle crash north of Ketchum Saturday evening.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office Cody Grimm, 31, was driving a Audi A4 north on State Highway 75 when he crossed the center line and hit a Ford pickup truck at around 11:27p.m. ten miles north of Ketchum. The driver of the Ford, Elisabeth Bartleson, of Ketchum, tried to swerve out of the way, but was hit by the Audi and forced into a snowbank. The impact broke off one of the rear wheels to the Ford.

The sheriff's office said in a statement that everyone had their seat belts one. The Ford's driver and a passenger were not injured in the crash. Grimm was taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center to be check out and was cleared.

Grimm is being charged with felony driving under the influence and has two prior convictions for DUI in 2012.

Cody Grimm, Blaine County Sheriff's Office