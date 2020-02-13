Boise Man Found Dead Tested for Coronavirus

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 71-year-old man found deceased in Boise after traveling to China has been tested for the coronavirus as a precaution.

According to the Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens, initial tests for the virus, including influenza, came back negative, but more tests are being done. On Feb. 9 Boise Police went to check on Frederick Gilbert after he hadn't been seen for several days when he returned from traveling to China and India on Feb. 5. Gilbert had flown from Shenzen, China to Shanghai-Pudong, China and then to Los Angeles, California before arriving in Idaho.

The coroner's office is working with the Central District Health and Centers for Disease Control on additional tests, which could take more than a week. Owens said in a statement all necessary precautions were taken by agencies that responded to the death.