Boise Man Struck and Killed on Interstate

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A pedestrian was struck and killed when he stepped out into traffic on the interstate Wednesday evening in Boise. According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded at around 6:18 p.m. to the connector (I184) for a 20-year-old Boise man that had been hit by a small SUV driven by a 41-year-old Nampa woman. The young man died at the scene. The crash closed several lanes for three hours while emergency crews worked the scene. The incident remains under investigation by ISP.

