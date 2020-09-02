Boise State Appears In New Selena Gomez + K-pop Music Video

This isn't something I thought would ever be a sentence I would write, but here we go: Boise State gets screen time in a new music video from Selena Gomez and K-pop girl group Blackpink. If you are lost after reading that sentence, just watch the video and you'll get caught up to speed. If you can't stand the whole video, skip to about 22 seconds in or for a better shot of the Boise State appearance jump to the 40 second mark.

If you couldn't make it to the Boise State pants part, that's what I'm talking about. Blackpink member Lisa is sporting sweatpants with Boise State printed down the leg. The pants also have the Phillies logo on the front which also seems pretty random, adding to the weirdness, she appears to be wearing the sweatpants over a pair of bedazzled jeans.

Selena Gomez BlackPink Boise State Pants ZOOM credit YouTube

I did a search to make some sort of sense about the choice of BSU pants, and I came up with nothing. No collaboration news from BSU and even the know-it-alls on Reddit don't have any information about the wardrobe choice. Are you a Blackpink K-pop fan with the answer to this conundrum? Please help us out. Also please explain how in the world you can listen to this music.