Boise State Broncos Defense Holds Firm In Victory Over BYU

The Boise State Broncos hosted BYU this past Saturday with hopes of getting their fourth win in a row to keep pace with Utah State in the Mountain West Conference.

Credit this win to the Broncos defense who recovered three BYU fumbles and sacked quarterback Zach Wilson seven times. Quarterback Brett Rypien only managed 214 yards through the air and one touchdown. The damage offensively for the Broncos came on two rushing touchdowns from Alexander Mattison.

Boise State improved to 7-2 with the 21-16 win over BYU. The Broncos next game is this Friday night (11/9) at home against the 8-1 Fresno State Bulldogs. The game can be heard beginning at 7PM on 98.3 FM "The Snake."