Brad Little Just Picked the Pockets of Idaho Taxpayers

The Governor and his cronies tell us we can’t interfere with private business decisions. Then they turn around and reward the same business outfits with your tax dollars. How are we to interpret this decision? Click this link for more details.

The people in charge of hospitals make sure he’s awash in campaign cash. Then he rewards them even more when he ensures they’re awash in your cash.

This week, several large healthcare providers and state hospitals fired workers who refused to take a coronavirus vaccine. Then the hospitals whined about a shortage of staff and beds. The Governor warned a couple of days ago there were only four beds left statewide in intensive care units. On my program Wednesday morning, State Representative Dorothy Moon read directly from Governor Brad Little’s website. It listed 31 ICU beds. But by then, the damage was done. On Wednesday evening, Fox News host Brett Baier reported the number four.

Not that anyone in media any longer looks into the absurd claims of politicians. That would be like real work!

This money now going to hospitals comes from you. Or you hold the liability on the note. All the COVID relief money is simply fiat currency and you’re on the hook for our 30 trillion dollar national debt. Brad Little speaks with forked tongue. As a Republican, he mouths words about fiscal responsibility. In reality, he desperately wants another term. He’ll piss away your money and your future as long as he guarantees his own.

And don’t tell me he can’t stop St. Luke’s from vaccine mandates. The people in charge of hospitals make sure he’s awash in campaign cash. Then he rewards them even more when he ensures they’re awash in your cash. You’re being played. You’ve been stripped of liberty the last 18 months and now you’re being robbed by the stroke of a pen!

