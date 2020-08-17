Brewery Stamps All Cops are Bastards on Cans

A fellow recently asked me if I would participate in online beer reviews. There would be a paycheck attached. I don’t drink whiskey (my only memory is something that would taste like a used sweat sock) and wine is like cough syrup. I hated Formula 44 as a kid. My mom would nearly fight me to take a teaspoonful.

I got in touch with the editor of a national beer magazine. He’s a former broadcaster and the grandson of a Stroh’s distributor. The editor gave me a long list of smaller breweries here in the Northwest. It’s a good jumping off point.

There is one beer I won’t be sampling. From the Seattle area. The brewery is stamping an acronym on the bottom of cans and it stands for “all cops are bastards”. I’ll have you know; my grandparents had been married nearly four years when my dad was born. There were times I believed he was a bit too much of a disciplinarian but you know something? As I write this at almost 58-years-old, I’ve never even had a speeding ticket.

My old man’s time in law enforcement lasted only eight years but I grew up next door to a State Trooper. In fact, when he and his wife were newly married, they shared a house with my parents and the trooper’s three kids and my parents three kids were all fast friends. The Chief of Police was also a neighbor. On cold or rainy days, he would load us all into a station wagon and drive us to and from school. He often used the wagon on patrol! Small towns were like that 50 to 60 years ago.

I can’t get my head around all of these nasty claims about police and after reading this weekend about a police officer being beaten with a skateboard, I’m hopeful the men and women of law enforcement be granted new rules of engagement.

As for the scoundrel in Washington State, it’ll be a cold day in hell before I ever drink what he bottles and cans. Speaking of hell, I suspect it’s where he’ll burn. Forever.