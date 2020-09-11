Bridge Inspection Starts Monday in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho Transportation Department crews will be out on the Perrine Bridge next week to inspect the structure which will require lanes to be restricted for drivers.

According to ITD, the routine inspections for the bridge will be on Monday, September 14 through Friday, September 18, depending on the weather. Crews will be using ITD's under-bridge inspection truck that will sit along the bridge deck, requiring one lane of traffic across the structure at one time. Monday to Tuesday ITD plans to close the right northbound lane from 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m., while between Wednesday to Thursday crews will close off the right southbound lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ITD said they scheduled the closures during non-peak hours to lessen the impact on drivers and suggest people find an alternate way across the canyon if they can during those times. Crews may conducted short closures, about 15 minutes, on the left northbound lane as workers access the lower part of the bridge.

Bridge inspection truck, Idaho Transportation Department