Broncos Lose A Must Win ; Conference Title Appears Unlikely

The Boise State Broncos men's basketball team suffered a huge setback Wednesday night in their quest to win the Mountain West Conference. The team now has a lot of ground to make up with just a handful of regular season games left.

The Nevada Wolf Pack paid Boise State a visit Wednesday night and once again handed the Broncos a loss. The loss ended Boise State's perfect record at home, but more costly than that, extended Nevada's conference lead by two games. Both teams have just four games remaining until championship play begins, and it's not likely Nevada will open a door for Boise State by losing half of them.

The Bronco's next game is at home, Saturday, February 17, at noon (MT). One more loss by Boise State will in all likelihood hand Nevada the conference title. The Broncos regular season ends March 3, with a home game against Wyoming.