Bruneau Man Facing Felony Drug Charges

BRUNEAU, Idaho (KLIX)-An Owyhee County man is facing several drug related charges linked to an on-going investigation and the confiscation of more than a pound of methamphetamine.

According to the Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office, Craig Hutton was arrested and charged March 8, with drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance, possession with the intent to deliver -all felonies- and misdemeanor paraphernalia with intent to use.

The sheriff’s office says Hutton was charged after deputies served a search warrant at Hutton’s Bruneau residence as part of an investigation into the sales of meth in the Grandview and Bruneau communities; Hutton was not home at the time of the search. The sheriff’s office alleges more than a pound of meth was found scattered inside Hutton’s home, some inside small plastic baggies, indicative of sales and distribution.

Scales and packaging material were also located inside the home along with $4,800 hidden in various areas and more than a dozen firearms. Hutton was later found and arrested during a traffic stop where authorities claim more meth was found inside his vehicle.