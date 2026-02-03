Jack Nelsen told me late last year that if he ran for another term, his wife would probably divorce him. He meant it with good humor. Some websites claim he’s a candidate for re-election in Idaho State Representative District 26B, but many of his associates are unsure if it’s in the cards. He has one serious primary challenger, Lyle Johnstone of Eden. There also appears to be a third candidate without much fanfare.

Can a Republican appeal to Democrats?

The district encompasses Jerome, Lincoln, and Blaine Counties. The latter doesn’t have an overwhelming majority of Democrats, but they turn out in droves to vote, whereas Republicans in the two other counties often stay home. Which means any primary winner has a rough road ahead for the general election in November.

I’ve been contacted by some prominent Republicans in District 26 about the possibility of Bryan Hyde jumping into the contest. Bryan sometimes fills in for me on-air, is an astute political observer, and doesn’t have a grating personality and a desire to force everyone to go to his church. In other words, Bryan isn’t a wacko! His calm demeanor and intelligence could appeal to voters across the spectrum. Bryan was surprised to learn he was being considered, but didn’t say absolutely not!

How About a Return of Ned Burns?

Some Republicans have told me that if Johnstone is the nominee, they would prefer a Democrat similar to Ned Burns as a better alternative. Buckle your chinstraps; this could be epic. Johnstone and associates backed an independent candidate in the district two years ago in a state senate race. You could say there’s some bad blood.