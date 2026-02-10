A friend shared that a local woman played a big role in the recording. If you haven’t seen it, there’s a wonderful video and song to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary in Idaho. It was released a few days ago and is a collaboration from some of the best musical talent in the state. Former Idaho broadcaster Penne Main told me that among the performers in the video is EllieMae Millenkamp of Jerome, who has built quite a reputation in the music industry. Penne is also a Jerome girl.

There's a Technical Name for America's Birthday

By the way, the actual name of this year’s celebration is semiquincentennial, which is why we say America 250. After all, the former is a mouthful.

I’m listed as an America 250 Ambassador, which is a fancy way of saying I’m on an email list. Two sources sent the video my way, and the scenery is some of the best in Idaho. The waving fields of the Palouse, potato fields, and mountains. Activities for the big party on Independence Day will grow even greater. For now, we’re just getting a sampling of what’s ahead. Many of us have fond memories of 50 years ago. I entered high school in the fall of 1976, but not before trips in July to Gettysburg (the battle was fought in July 1863) and Washington, D.C. It all seems like it was yesterday, and I consider myself blessed to be part of the hoopla.

The Video has a Wow Factor

Since I don’t expect to be here in 50 years, my advice is to enjoy this celebration as much as we can. The video is below.

