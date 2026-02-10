I guess Jefferson Davis wasn’t available. The Minnesota governor is speaking at a fundraiser. It’s going to take place in the Treasure Valley, where you’ll find the highest concentration of liberals in the state, which isn’t saying much. Apparently, liberals like his approach to nullification. The Democrats have a long history of choosing that path. Tim Walz has leveraged demonstrations against Immigration and Customs Enforcement with violence to distract from a massive scandal involving Somali immigrants.



He must be disappointed that a famous TV news anchor’s mom was kidnapped, because now the servile liberal media is chasing another fire truck.

Idaho Democrats say the dinner is sold out (must be a small room!) But if you're patient and someone bails on the dinner, you may get a seat. Then you can listen to Elmer Fudd deliver rapturous tones about fascism and civil war. You can also be assured that Boise’s dying newsrooms will fawn all over Dimmy Timmy, like Monica Lewinsky over a former President.

Walz has announced he’s finished with politics. His next term could well be served in prison. After all, if he was aware that billions of taxpayer dollars were buying vacation homes in the Arabian Sea for the owners of his local learing centers, then he has some explaining to do.

For all the talk from the left about a lawless Trump Administration, their support of fraud and disdain for immigration law suggests they aren’t as morally superior as they claim. Walz isn’t the only person in politics who should retire.