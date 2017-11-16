BSU President Announces Retirement

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise State University President Bob Kustra says he's retiring after 15 years with the school. Kustra said Wednesday that his retirement will be effective June 30. Kustra helped transform BSU from a former commuter college into Idaho's largest universities during his 15-year tenure. He's expanded the schools undergraduate and graduate programs and overseen nearly $450 million in construction efforts to grow BSU's campus — including adding the Honors College, alumni center and upcoming fine arts facility.Kustra was a former state lawmaker and lieutenant governor in Illinois before moving to Idaho. The Idaho State Board of Education will now begin searching for Kustra's replacement. The board is currently searching for two presidents to fill vacancies at Idaho State University and Lewis-Clark State College. Kustra says he and his wife, Kathy, "will be Broncos for life."