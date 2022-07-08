BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley authorities say the suspect in the homicide of an 89-year-old Buhl woman committed suicide. The Buhl Police Department issued a statement Friday morning saying the investigation into the murder of Alyce Marlene Armes is mostly complete and will be closed soon. Police did not identify the suspect only noting that investigators had substantial DNA and video evidence that identified the individual. Armes' body was discovered in the South Hills on February 22, earlier this year. Buhl Police says county, state and federal law enforcement assisted with the investigation.

Get our free mobile app