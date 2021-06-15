Buhl Sagebrush Days Scheduled For July 2021

I am super excited to say that Sagebrush Days is happening again this year. Not that is was ever a question, I mean they held an amazing event last year. This year it will be July 3rd and July 4th.

Events happening during Sagebrush Days

On July 3rd there will be a parade, a fun run and vendors along with food. It isn't specified if it is in conjunction with Buhl Sagebrush Days or not but there will be a softball match on Friday July 2nd between the Buhl Fire Department and the Buhl Police Department. There will be a dunk tank and more and all funds raised during the softball match will go back to the community. The softball game is from 5 pm to 8 pm at A Ball Field in Buhl. The parade will be the morning of July 3rd.

On July 4th there will be a city firework display as well. So you can hang out all weekend and make an event out of it. Check out the Buhl Chamber of Commerce for all the information about that weekend.

How to become a merchant or part of the parade

If you want to be a vendor or part of the parade for Buhl Sagebrush Days you can contact the Buhl Chamber of Commerce by phone or fill out paperwork online at their website.

