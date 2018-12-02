Bulldogs Beat Boise State In OT To Claim Mountain West Title

The Fresno State Bulldogs got revenge from a November 9 loss to Boise State by beating the Broncos Saturday in overtime and capturing the Mountain West Conference in the process.

Despite a second straight 200 yard rushing effort by Alexander Mattison, a blocked extra point with eight minutes left in the game that resulted in overtime did the Broncos in on Saturday at Albertson's Stadium. Quarterback Brett Rypien completed only 15 passes in the loss, and threw for less than 150 yards.

The Broncos finished the regular season 10-3, and will find out who their bowl opponent is Sunday afternoon following the committee's announcement.