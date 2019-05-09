Bureau of Land Management Seeks Applicants for Advisory Councils

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is seeking public nominations for open positions on several of its Resource Advisory Councils.

These citizen-based committees assist in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues, according to the agency.

The bureau maintains four advisory councils in Idaho, including Twin Falls. Others are in Boise, Coeur d’Alene Districts and Idaho Falls, each chartered under the Federal Advisory Committee Act and the Federal Policy and Land Management Act. Each council has 10 to 15 members who serve for three-year terms.

Several positions are available in the following categories, according to the BLM:

Category One – Representatives of organizations associated with energy/mineral development; federal grazing permit holders; the timber industry; transportation or rights-of-way; off-highway vehicles users; and commercial and developed outdoor recreation.

Category Two – Representatives of archeological and historic organizations; dispersed recreation users; wild horse and burros organizations; and nationally or regionally-recognized environmental organizations.

Category Three – Representatives of state, county, or local elected office; Indian tribes located within or adjacent to the area for which the RAC is organized; academicians employed in natural resource management or natural sciences; employees of a state agency responsible for management of natural resources; and the public at large.

Four positions are open in Category 1, four positions in Category 2, and four positions in Category 3 at the Twin Falls District. Applications, which must be submitted by June 14, are available online .

“Resource Advisory Councils provide the BLM with vital ideas and input on current issues, concerns and proposals, and enable us to engage local communities and stakeholders to improve our management of public lands,” BLM State Director John Ruhs said in a statement.

“Resource Advisory Councils offer individuals who are interested in and care about public lands an opportunity to learn more about how BLM manages them and to meet, get to know, and interact with other members of their communities with different perspectives.”