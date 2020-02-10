Burley Bank Robbery Suspect Wanted

Police are looking for a male suspect in the robbery of a D.L.Evans Bank on South Overland in Burley. The robbery happened around 11:22 AM on February 10, 2020.

Police say the suspect entered the bank and demanded money. The suspect left the bank on foot, but may have left in a red minivan. He is described as a white male between the age of 40 and 50 wearing a 'dark colored jacket, grey sweat pants, red and white stocking cap, and tennis shoes.' The suspect sprayed an unknown substance into the building before leaving as a deterrent to anyone who might have followed him.

If you know the man in the picture or have any information regarding the robbery, please call the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office at 208-878-2251.