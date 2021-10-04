Burley Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault, Accused of Firing Gun

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Burley man is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, after allegedly discharging a firearm within city limits. According to court documents, Saj Kawamoto was arraigned Friday on charges of felony aggravated assault, injury to a child, exhibit or use of a deadly weapon, and unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits; the last four being misdemeanors.

According to charging documents, on September 30, at around 2 p.m. a Cassia County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a report of shots fired on the 1600 block of E 16th Street. There the deputy made contact with Kawamoto who informed the officer he had a handgun on him, which he handed over to the deputy.

The officer went inside and spoke to two family members who allege Kawamoto had been waving a gun inside the home and had pointed it at them and made several threats towards them. They both told the officer they felt afraid for their lives and were too scared to call 911. At one point they said they heard what sounded like a single gunshot from outside the house.

