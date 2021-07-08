BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Burley man is facing thousands of dollars in restitution for setting five fires on Bureau of Land Management Land. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez, Scott Halford, 50, has been ordered by U.S. District Judge Candy Dale to pay $79,800 in restitution, serve six months of home confinement, and five years of probation.

Halford was accused of setting the five fires between July and August of 2019 at the Milner Recreation Area west of Burley on BLM land. The fires scorched several hundred acres of grass and brush. Investigators found out through surveillance photographs and witness statements that Halford had been in he area at the time of the fires and he later admitted to starting them.

The Cassia County Sheriff's Office assisted BLM with the investigation that resulted in the arrest of Halford.

Get our free mobile app