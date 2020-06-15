Burley Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KLIX)-A Burley man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday evening near Murtaugh. According to the Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Joel Tibbetts, was identified as the victim of the crash on U.S. Highway 30.

According to Idaho State Police, Tibbets was headed east at around 5:38 p.m. on the highway in a 1993 Honda motorcycle when he passed a vehicle on the right shoulder and lost control. The man was separated from the motorcycle and died from his injuries at the scene, he was wearing a helmet. Part of the highway was blocked for about 30 minutes.

The Kimberly/Hansen Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Magic Valley Paramedics, and the Rock Creek Fire Department also responded to the crash.