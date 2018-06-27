Burley Teen Killed in ATV Accident

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) A 13-year-old drowned Friday evening when his ATV rolled off a canal bank near Burley. According to Captain George Warrell with the Cassia County Sheriff's Office, the unidentified teen was ridding the ATV near 450 E and 250 S when he lost control while going around a bend and rolled into a nearby irrigation ditch at around 5:30 p.m. The ATV rolled on top of teen pinning him. Captain Warrell says the ditch was half full of water and the teen died as a result of drowning. The teen found by his sister who had gone out looking for him when he didn't return home.