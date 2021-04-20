Burley Woman Injured After Hitting Patch of Ice Near Murtaugh

MURTUAGH, Idaho (KLIX)-A Burley woman was air lifted to an eastern Idaho hospital when her vehicle hit a patch of ice near Murtaugh earlier this morning.

According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Guadalupe Verduzco was found by a passerby lying in the road near 3179 N and 4750 E at around 5:48 a.m. She was flown by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Medical Center.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said Verduzco had been driving a Ford Expedition south on 4750 E when she hit the patch of ice after water had been blown onto the road and froze. Verduzco tried to come back onto the road and rolled the SUV several times; she was thrown from the car.

Approximate location of crash:



Get our free mobile app

Twin Falls Homes With Horror Movie Potential