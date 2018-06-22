Butch Otter Brings Jobs to Burley, Democrats Deflect the Good News

Idaho Republicans, I believe, are often more despised by some fellow Republicans than Democrats, however.

You can’t argue with one aspect of the current GOP state control. Business growth and a healthy economy benefit hundreds of thousands of Idahoans.

A major business is coming to Burley and you can expect even more jobs in the Mini-Cassia region. NewCold, a Dutch company, will build a massive facility and assist in boosting local agriculture exports.

Meanwhile, Idaho Democrats are demanding Governor “Butch” Otter denounce the President’s southern border policy. A couple of points, Otter isn’t running for office anymore. Two, if I had nothing to attack him about when it comes to providing jobs and growth, I guess I would whine about a situation far from Idaho.