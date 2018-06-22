Butch Otter Brings Jobs to Burley, Democrats Deflect the Good News

Courtesy, Idaho.gov.

Idaho Republicans, I believe, are often more despised by some fellow Republicans than Democrats, however.

NewCold, a Dutch company, will build a massive facility and assist in boosting local agriculture exports.

You can’t argue with one aspect of the current GOP state control.  Business growth and a healthy economy benefit hundreds of thousands of Idahoans.

A major business is coming to Burley and you can expect even more jobs in the Mini-Cassia region.  NewCold, a Dutch company, will build a massive facility and assist in boosting local agriculture exports.

Meanwhile, Idaho Democrats are demanding Governor “Butch” Otter denounce the President’s southern border policy.  A couple of points, Otter isn’t running for office anymore.  Two, if I had nothing to attack him about when it comes to providing jobs and growth, I guess I would whine about a situation far from Idaho.

Filed Under: 2015 holiday pet photo contest, 2016 Presidential Elections, bill colley, burley, Burley Cassia County School Board, Butch Otter, Cassia County, Employment, jobs, NewCold, Republican
Categories: Colley's Commentary, Elections, Idaho News, Magic Valley News, News, Political, Top Story
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top