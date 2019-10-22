C2C 2020 Lineup Features Eric Church, Tanya Tucker + More

In March, living legend Tanya Tucker and CMA Entertainer of the Year hopeful Eric Church will join such young hitmakers as Luke Combs, Old Dominion and Runaway June across the Atlantic for the eighth annual C2C (Country 2 Country) Festival. The March 13-15, 2020, event will rotate three different lineups of country stars between the O2 in London, England; the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland; and the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

The C2C Festival began in 2013 with a lineup featuring Darius Rucker, who is also playing the event in 2020. The Country Music Association helped start the festival to spread the popularity of American and homegrown acts in England, Ireland and Scotland.

An acoustic showcase of songwriters called Introducing Nashville -- featuring, in 2020, Tenille Townes, Abby Anderson and Eric Paslay -- will open for the main stage lineup of Church, Charles Esten and the Cadillac Three in all three cities. Townes and Anderson's inclusion doubles a still-disappointing total of acts with women at the forefront to four, as opposed to nine male performers spread across the three days' lineups.

Tickets for C2C 2020 go on sale on Nov. 1.

C2C: Country to Country Festival 2020 Lineup

Main Stage Lineup 1 (March 13 in London, March 14 in Glasgow, March 15 in Dublin)

Eric Church

The Cadillac Three

Charles Esten

Introducing Nashville: Tenille Townes, Abby Anderson and Eric Paslay

Main Stage Lineup 2 (March 13 in Dublin, March 14 in London, March 15 in Glasgow)

Darius Rucker

Old Dominion

Runaway June

Main Stage Lineup 3 (March 13 in Glasgow, March 14 in Dublin, March 15 in London)

Luke Combs

Brett Young

Tanya Tucker

Jordan Davis