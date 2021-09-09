Caldwell Man Killed by Wheels That Crashed Into His Truck in Oregon

HUNTINGTON, Oregon (KLIX)-A Caldwell man was killed when a pair of wheels came off a trailer and crashed into his cab Monday on the interstate in Oregon. According to Oregon State Police, on September 6, 50-year-old James Green was driving a Freightliner east on Interstate 84 near Huntington when a pair of wheels broke off from the axle on a trailer being pulled by a truck headed west. The wheels bounced across the median, became airborne and came down on Green's cab, killing him.

OSP said the driver of the semi-truck that lost the two wheels, Hassen Ibrahim, 38 of Dublin, Ohio had stopped and picked up the wheels then left the scene; he was later found by a trooper near Baker City. Troopers are looking for a witness that had stopped and spoke to Ibrahim before he left the scene.

