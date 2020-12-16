Twin Falls Man Charged with Felony DUI in Blaine County
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Blaine County authorities say they arrested a Twin Falls man and charged him with felony driving under the influence early Wednesday morning.
According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Benjamin Rasmussen, was charged with felony DUI following a traffic stop at around 12:14 a.m. The sheriff's office said in a brief statement a deputy stopped Rasmussen for speeding on U.S. Highway 75 just north of Hailey.
In 2008 Rasmussen was convicted of felony DUI. He is scheduled for arraignment later this week.
