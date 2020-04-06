Caldwell Woman Killed in Early Sunday Morning Crash

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 37-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Caldwell.

According to Idaho State Police, Janet Gonzalez, of Caldwell was the driver of a 2001 Mitsubishi Galant when it was hit by a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup at the intersection of Key West Street and South Florida Avenue; Gonzalez died at the scene. ISP said both vehicles had been headed south on South Florida Avenue when the crash happened at around 2:05 a.m. and blocked traffic for more than three hours.

An adult and juvenile passenger in the Mitsubishi were taken to area hospitals, while the driver of the Dodge, Grayson Thurston, 20, of Nampa was taken to Saint Alphonsus Health Plaza in Nampa. The crash is under investigation.