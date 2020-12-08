Candy Cane House Adds New Song And Display

The Candy Cane House is a staple Christmas light tradition in the area. People come from all over the area to see the display because the owner of the home Mitch Silvester always goes over the top with his display. He makes lights flash in rhythm to songs and it is glorious.

Mitch told me in the past that it takes weeks to set up the display and get it choreographed. This year he has added a new song and new light display to go with it and he premiered it on his Facebook page. This is definitely something you aren't going to want to miss.

I enjoy going to the Candy Cane House almost every year that I have lived here. The one year it did not happen there were a lot of people concerned and a little sad. Thankfully it is back and better than ever. Not that is has ever been a bad display. If you haven't checked it out in person yet you definitely need to go and tune your radio to 96.1 where you can hear the music the lights are synchronized to in your vehicle.

2020 has been a rough year and Christmas may not feel as happy and jolly as it has in years past. Things like this are what we are going to use to get through the end of the year and get into the Christmas spirit. I love Christmas lights, it is hard to be sad when you are looking at Christmas lights and listening to Christmas music.