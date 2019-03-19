Canyon Rim Hotel Gets Approval from Twin Falls Council

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls City Council voted to allow the construction of a multistory hotel near the Snake River Canyon Monday evening.

According to meeting minutes all but two council members voted in favor of the proposed hotel planned for an area just west of the Twin Falls Visitor Center, the dissenting votes came from Christopher Reid and Chris Talkington, Mayor Shawn Barigar abstained from voting.

The request presented to the council was to allow for a 60 foot hotel, but as Councilwoman Suzanne Hawkings told Bill Colley on Magic Valley This Morning the council compromised and limited the height to 50 feet. Home to Suites is mentioned in city documents as the proposed hotel to be built in that location, which is operated by Hilton.

The designs submitted to the city were only renderings and will later be fleshed out with more specifics as to design and color. Several years ago a restaurant had been planned for that specific area. The Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission had denied the request before the issue was sent to city council.