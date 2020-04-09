Second Phase of Canyon Springs Grade Begins in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The second phase of the Canyon Springs Grade construction project has started and will complete the $1.7 million project.

According to the city of Twin Falls, the second phase will involve contractors replacing and repairing asphalt surfaces that had been damaged while work was being done on the first phase as well as construction at the Waste Water Treatment Plant. Curb, gutter and burrow ditches will be added along the grade to the entrance of Centennial Park. The city said the project should be complete by mid-June.

The grade will be reduced to one lane for both lanes of traffic. Flaggers will help direct traffic during construction. Signs are posted at the top and bottom of the grade reminding cyclists and pedestrians are prohibited from using the grade for safety reasons during the construction. Anyone caught disobeying the rule could be fined.

The first phase of the project focused on scaling the rock wall and placed mesh containment barricades, it was competed in October last year.