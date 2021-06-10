If you didn't get your fix of carnival fun and food at the 2021 Twin Falls Western Days, grab you wallet and get in the car because a new carnival is setting up shop in the parking lot of The Magic Valley Mall for the rest of the spring season. See pictures of all the carnival rides below.

When Is The Carnival At The Magic Valley Mall?

The Midway of Fun carnival will be operating in the parking lot of the Magic Valley Mall from June 11th through the 20th, 2021 but there is a discrepancy on times the rides will be open each day. In a post from the mall they say rides will run on Monday through Friday from 4 to 11 PM and 1 to 11 PM on Saturdays and Sundays. On the website for the carnival they have the times listed as closed on Monday, 4 to 10 PM Tuesday through Friday, and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 10 PM.

Summer officially begins on June 20th, so the carnival will literally run for the rest of spring.

How Much does The Carnival Cost At The Magic Valley Mall?

You can purchase unlimited ride wristbands for the carnival for $30. These can be purchased in advance online. Unlimited ride wristbands can't be used by pregnant women, children under 36 inches tall, or people wearing casts. The final day to purchase tickets online will be June 18, 2021.

Midway Carnival at Magic Valey Mall

What Is Happening At The Magic Valley Mall Carnival?

The carnival will include rides, games, and food options. According to the carnival website each ride has a height requirement posted.

